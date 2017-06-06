WATCH: Matt HAS To Do This Dare On The Late Late Show

6th June 2017, 14:21

Play

Matt NEEDS to do his challenge on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

03:11

Matt is going to see James Corden in London this week, and Chris has a very strange request for him.

The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to Blighty, but Chris and the team have a very odd request for Matt, who's going to watch James Corden shoot his show in our capital city this week.

Find out what it is in our video.

Come on Matt, we dare you... In fact we CHOO-SE you! 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X