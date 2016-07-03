WATCH: Lola’s Gangsta’s Paradise Is Back

3rd July 2016, 06:00

It’s time for the cutest quiz in radio...

Time again for Pippa to get Little Lola to recite some lyrics from a classic hip hop tune.

Can Chris and the team guess which song that the words are taken from?

It’s so cute… and hilarious.

Lola's Gangsta's Paradise is back... SO CUTE!!

The cutest rap quiz you'll ever hear!

