WATCH: A Listener Has Sent A Scratch Card To The Team… But Have They Won?

7th June 2016, 11:01

Dom’s letters from listeners reach a whole new level… Free money! Hopefully.

Chris Moyles Show 7 June 2016

“Have a drink on me,” says the mysterious letter, which included a scratch card.

So, naturally, the team decided to find out if they were winners live on air.

Pippa was in charge, but has she scratched off three matching numbers?

And if she has, what’s the cash prize the team have pocketed?

Play

Dom's letters have just reached a whole new level...

.

03:00

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X