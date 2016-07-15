WATCH: Jellybean Roulette With Gross Flavours...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Is it buttered popcorn flavour… Or rotten egg? Pippa's reaction is priceless!
One of Dom’s listener letters has set the team a challenge this morning: eat some jellybeans.
Sounds harmless enough. But this is a game of “Beanboozled”.
The jellybeans are collected in coloured groups. But there’s one good flavour… and one horrible flavour.
“Take a chance - and have a bucket on standby,” says the letter.
So will it be buttered popcorn… or rotten egg?
Watch the game.
Jellybean roulette with gross flavours...Pippa's reaction is priceless!
Pippa eats a rotten egg flavoured jeallybean...
01:34
