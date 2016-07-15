WATCH: Jellybean Roulette With Gross Flavours...

One of Dom’s listener letters has set the team a challenge this morning: eat some jellybeans.

Sounds harmless enough. But this is a game of “Beanboozled”.

The jellybeans are collected in coloured groups. But there’s one good flavour… and one horrible flavour.

“Take a chance - and have a bucket on standby,” says the letter.

So will it be buttered popcorn… or rotten egg?

Watch the game.