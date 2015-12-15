WATCH: Jamie Oliver Reveals His Top Christmas Dinner Tips To The Chris Moyles Show

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Jamie Oliver popped into the Chris Moyles' show to tell us how to make the PERFECT roast potatoes! Plus, the chef revealed a few other tips to help nail dinner this Christmas.
We had a great chat with Jamie Oliver earlier...
...and don't forget to leave a question for him to answer next week!
06:40
REVEALED: Jamie Oliver on how to cook the perfect roast potatoes!
04:56
Anyone else DEFINITELY trying these at Christmas??
#YOLO
01:53
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
