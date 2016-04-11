WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Dom Is Good At "The Sex", According To Horoscopes

11th April 2016, 11:20

Chris and the team are discussing horoscopes... but does Dom live up to Scorpio's reputation in the bedroom department?

Dom Byrne Chris Moyles 11 April 2016

"A little bit of me dies when people ask: 'What star sign are you?'" says Chris. The team then discuss horoscopes and their accuracy, when Dom offers a devastating confession.

Play

If horoscopes are to be believed then Dom is good at 'the sex'...

Good news if your star sign is Scorpio.

02:19

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X