WATCH: How Many Times Did Pippa Just Say “Balls”?!

The team have been sent some - how can we put it? - “male grooming” products.
This prompts Pippa to say a particular word regarding a part of the male anatomy… again and again.
“Alright, stop saying it!” cries an exasperated Chris.
But what Pippa says in reply is brilliant! Watch the clip.
How many times did Pippa just say "balls" !?
00:59
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
