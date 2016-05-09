WATCH: Find Out How Long Pippa Lasted On A Rodeo Bull

Pippa rode a rodeo bull for Men's Health - Survival Of The Fittest, and it turns out she wasn't half bad.

Watch her in action below:

Play REVEALED: Watch how long Pippa lasted on the rodeo bull! . 01:59

She lasted a respectable 45 seconds, putting caller Emma through to the next stage of the competition.

Something tells us she'd been swatting up on how to ride the mechanical bull, as she let slip that it's all about doing the "opposite of what the bull does".

One to remember for our next rodeo!