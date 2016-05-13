WATCH: How Long Did Chris Moyles Last On The Rodeo Bull...?

13th May 2016, 11:37

Watch as a caller guesses how long Chris lasts on the rodeo bull... and wins big!

Chris Moyles on the rodeo bull

This week, breakfast show team have been putting their strength to the test, all for Men's Health - Survival Of The Fittest. The obvious way to do this was to make them try a mechanical rodeo bull. Pippa, Dave, Dom and even Vernon Kay have all taken up the challenge... now it's time for the man himself. Watch how long he lasts here:

