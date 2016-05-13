WATCH: How Long Did Chris Moyles Last On The Rodeo Bull...?

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Watch as a caller guesses how long Chris lasts on the rodeo bull... and wins big!
This week, breakfast show team have been putting their strength to the test, all for Men's Health - Survival Of The Fittest. The obvious way to do this was to make them try a mechanical rodeo bull. Pippa, Dave, Dom and even Vernon Kay have all taken up the challenge... now it's time for the man himself. Watch how long he lasts here:
How long did Chris last on the bull? Watch as a caller guesses and wins big...
Watch as a caller guesses how long Chris lasts on the rodeo bull... and wins a trip to Sydney!
01:56
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
Comments
Powered by Facebook