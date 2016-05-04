WATCH: Happy Star Trek Day everyone!

4th May 2016, 16:33

Did you forget? It's Star Trek Day!

Chris Moyles

Happy Star Trek Day everyone!

It's that special time of year again. It's that day we all look forward to. May 4th. 4th May. May the 4th be with you! That's right! It's Star Trek Day, and Chris wants you to tell ALL your friends...
Play

#HappyStarTrekDay everybody!

May the 4th be with you...

03:18

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X