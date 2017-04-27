WATCH: This Guy Off First Dates Might Be The Real-Life Kev...

27th April 2017, 13:47

Play

Is THIS the real Kev?

Our listeners noticed the similarities between the First Dates participant and Pippa's alter ego.

02:16

This week our listeners kept telling Chris and the team how someone on First Dates sounded a lot like Pippa's alter ego Kev.

Naturally, they had to look up labourer-turned-model Frankie from Southend-on-Sea, and it turns out you were bang on.

Watch our video above and then watch Pippa's Kev in action for some comparison:

Play

Kev (Pip) has some hilarious tips for being successful with the BIRDS!

02:00

Uncanny.

Photo: Radio X/Channel 4 First Dates 

