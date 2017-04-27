WATCH: This Guy Off First Dates Might Be The Real-Life Kev...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Is THIS the real Kev?
Our listeners noticed the similarities between the First Dates participant and Pippa's alter ego.
02:16
This week our listeners kept telling Chris and the team how someone on First Dates sounded a lot like Pippa's alter ego Kev.
Naturally, they had to look up labourer-turned-model Frankie from Southend-on-Sea, and it turns out you were bang on.
Watch our video above and then watch Pippa's Kev in action for some comparison:
Kev (Pip) has some hilarious tips for being successful with the BIRDS!
02:00
Uncanny.
Photo: Radio X/Channel 4 First Dates
