WATCH: Can You Guess These Red Hot Chili Peppers Songs On The Flute?

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Pippa brought her flute in today and played some of RHCP's biggest tunes.
Pippa brought in her flute again, and this time she tasked Chris and the team with guessing some of Red Hot Chili Peppers biggest tracks.
Think you can guess them all? Watch Pippa's renditions below:
Can you guess the RHCP's song if we play it on flute?
Can you guess the @ChiliPeppers song if @Pipskin plays it on flute?
02:27
Move over Kiedis- We reckon a flute could be a decent addition to RHCP's next album!
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook