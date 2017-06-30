WATCH: Eddie Izzard Chats Love Island Slang

30th June 2017, 17:46

Play

Eddie Izzard chats slang

Chris and the team discuss the Love Island slang with the comedian.

03:44

Chris and the team got the comedian talking about their favourite TV show.

Ezzie Izzard visited the Chris Moyles Show on Friday to discuss his upcoming memoir, and it was impossible not to talk about the TV show of the moment: Love Island.

This time the slang in the villa was the topic up for discussion, and the worldly comedian, actor and marathon enthusiast had a pretty intresting take on the whole thing.

Watch our video as they discuss it above.

Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death and Jazz Chickens by Eddie Izzard will be published by Penguin on 13 June.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X