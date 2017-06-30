WATCH: Eddie Izzard Chats Love Island Slang

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Eddie Izzard chats slang
Chris and the team discuss the Love Island slang with the comedian.
03:44
Chris and the team got the comedian talking about their favourite TV show.
Ezzie Izzard visited the Chris Moyles Show on Friday to discuss his upcoming memoir, and it was impossible not to talk about the TV show of the moment: Love Island.
This time the slang in the villa was the topic up for discussion, and the worldly comedian, actor and marathon enthusiast had a pretty intresting take on the whole thing.
Watch our video as they discuss it above.
Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death and Jazz Chickens by Eddie Izzard will be published by Penguin on 13 June.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook