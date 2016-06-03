WATCH: Dom's Ridiculous Weight Theory Dissected!

3rd June 2016, 11:10

Dom thinks that the weight of the food that you eat equals the weight you put on.

Chris Moyles Show 3 June 2016

Therefore, would you put on less weight if you just ate Quavers?

Is he right, or is this just nonsense?

The team pick Dom’s theory to pieces.

Play

Dom's ridiculous weight theory.

02:16

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X