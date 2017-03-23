WATCH: Dom's New Profile Picture Is VERY Intense...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Chris reckons he looks a lot like someone too!
Today the team turned their attentions to Dom's new profile pic, which is looking particularly moody. But Chris seemed to think he looked like someone in particular. Find out who here:
Look at the eyes, look at the eyes...
Dom's new profile pic is looking slightly familiar.
01:22
We wonder if Ming would agree?
Probably not, then...
What do you reckon? Do you see a resemblance between Dom and the Flash Gordon villain?
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook