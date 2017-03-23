WATCH: Dom's New Profile Picture Is VERY Intense...

23rd March 2017, 13:25

Chris reckons he looks a lot like someone too!

Dom's new profile picture, Dominic Byrne Chris Moy

Today the team turned their attentions to Dom's new profile pic, which is looking particularly moody. But Chris seemed to think he looked like someone in particular. Find out who here:

Play

Look at the eyes, look at the eyes...

Dom's new profile pic is looking slightly familiar.

01:22

We wonder if Ming would agree?

Probably not, then...

What do you reckon? Do you see a resemblance between Dom and the Flash Gordon villain?

 

