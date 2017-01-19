WATCH: Dom's On-Air Date Got Pretty Awkward...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Find out what happened when mega-fan Lucy joined Dom for a date in Notre Dame.
Yesterday, Chris asked all the Dom-lovers out there to call in for the chance to have a hot date on-air, and you answered in your droves.
However, it was lucky Lucy who ended up getting an intimate meeting with the star at Paris' famous landmark Notre Dame, and she had a LOT of love for Dom.
Find out what happened when Dom met Lucy:
Things got rather awkward with Dom's on-air date...
The 38-business owner from Wales was also keen to let Dom know that she prefers him bald, she has a boxer and loves shoes,... but she's not too keen on her "naughty" cockapoo.
How romantic!
