WATCH: Dom's Letters Just Reached a WHOLE New Level!

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Listeners have been sending the show even more "special" gifts...
The nation has responded to Dominic Byrne’s request for more letters, and this week has been no exception.
But what’s in today’s mailbag? FREE GIFTS!
First off, there are some very dubious “adult publications” and then a package full of pants!
“Don’t get them caught in the fader,” warns Pippa.
Wow, Dom's Letters Just Reached a WHOLE New Level!
02:14
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
10am - 1pm
