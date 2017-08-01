WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...

1st August 2017, 13:39

Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!

Pippa and James open Dom's holiday presents

Dom went to France last week, and decided to get the team some thoughtful and well-researched gifts from a supermarché.

Something tells us that the team weren't overly impressed though, and he needed not have bothered.

See them open their awesome presents in our video. 

Play

Dom's Holiday gifts are...really lovely?

He really shouldn't have!

02:31

Animal calendar anyone?

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show,   and download the podcast here.   

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X