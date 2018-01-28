WATCH: Dom's Disco Got A Bit Out Of Hand...

28 January 2018, 07:00

Get your wedding bookings in!

Dom's disco graced our airwaves again, and it was better than ever.

We're a little concerned about the pork pies, though... and we're not sure bendy Wendy should be selling anything. 

Watch our video above.

Dom might not be so great at pretending to run a disco, but he's absolute genius when it comes telling the difference between a Whoopee cushion or a sound effect!

Oh yes. It really happened:

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here. 

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris not happy over Guess Who? celeb

WATCH: Chris Totally Lost It Over Matt's Guess Who? Celeb

Leeds United Crests Moyles 25 January 2018

Leeds United's new crest has caused MAYHEM…

Chris and Dom Teleshopping still

WATCH: Chris & Dom's Teleshopping Channel Is The Best Thing Ever
Dom, Matt, Whoopee Cushion Game

WATCH: Dom Plays The Whoopee Or Sound Effects Game

Chris Moyles Show 23 January 2017

Heart Breakfast With HAPPY ANGRY Jamie Theakston

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast