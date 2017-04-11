WATCH: Dom's Disco Is Actually Amazing...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
DOM'S DISCO!
DOM'S DISCO!
02:15
Dom's branching out into DJing and he could be coming to a wedding near you!
Dom's decided on a bit of a career change, and he reckons it could be a bit of money-spinner.
See the first instalment of Dom's Disco in our video above.
We're sure "Jeff and Sandra" were loving it. Plus, who can resist a bit of Oops Upside Your Head?
Seriously though, can he do our wedding?
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook