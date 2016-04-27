WATCH: Dominic Byrne Unveils His New Wig!

27th April 2016, 10:38

You won't believe your eyes!

Chris Moyles Dom In A Wig

Dominic Byrne has been for a wig fitting, and the finished product is here. Luckily, we were on hand to film the unveiling. The look on Chris's face says it all...

Play

BREAKING NEWS: Dom has hair!

02:46

