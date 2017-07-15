WATCH: Dom Was Reunited With "Boring Boris" & It Was Priceless

Fans of the show will remember when Dom was talking about his German exchange friend, "Boring Boris," and what happened when the team decided to get him live on air.

This week, they went one better and managed to get Boris in the studio to meet Dom for the first time in 29 years... and he didn't have a clue about it.

Watch our video to find out what happened when Boris made his not-so-boring surprise visit to the Radio X studio.