WATCH: Dom Was Reunited With "Boring Boris" & It Was Priceless

15th July 2017, 12:00

German exchange student ‘Boring Boris’ hasn’t seen Dom in 29 years. UNTIL TODAY. Surprise!!

Find out what happened the moment Dom's old German exchange pal surprised him in Leicester Sq.

Fans of the show will remember when Dom was talking about his German exchange friend, "Boring Boris," and what happened when the team decided to get him live on air.

This week, they went one better and managed to get Boris in the studio to meet Dom for the first time in 29 years... and he didn't have a clue about it.

Watch our video to find out what happened when Boris made his not-so-boring surprise visit to the Radio X studio. 

