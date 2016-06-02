WATCH: Dom's “Relaxation For The Nation” Session

2nd June 2016, 10:23

What would it sound like of Dominic Byrne has recorded his own relaxation guide? Imagine no longer.

Chris Moyles 2 June 2016

“Imagine all the stress leaving your toes one by one… First the big toe… then the one next to it, I’m not sure what that’s called…”

Have a listen and see if it helps you sleep…

Dom's relaxation for the nation...

03:08

