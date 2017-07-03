WATCH: Dom's Reaction To Love Island's Chris & Kem Is Priceless

3rd July 2017, 14:03

You've got to love Dom's verdict on Love Island

Priceless!

It's safe to say he wasn't impressed by their hummus chat.

Pippa's love Island update kicked off this morning with Chris and Kem's bromance and their pearls of wisdom about the girls in the new villa.

The lads had an absolute corker of an analogy for the ladies involving hummus, and Dom had some very brief words about it.

Watch our video to find out just what they were.

Credit: ITV2/Love Island

