WATCH: Dom Prepares For His Celebrity Interview

1st June 2016, 11:35

Dom’s off to interview a major celebrity in a posh hotel - but what should he ask her?

Chris Moyles Show 1 June 2016

Yes, he’s going to chat to Salma Hayek. She’s a big fan of yoga, apparently. Or yogurt. We’re not sure. 

And will the infamous Dom Wig make a return appearance? 

Dom prepares for his interview this afternoon...

02:38

