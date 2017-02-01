WATCH: Dom's On-Air Date With Jack Got Pretty Intense...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Find out what happened when the Dom mega-fan showed the team his "Big D".
Today Dom had the chance to have another on-air date, and this time it was in the shape of mega-fan Jack- a 19 year-old who describes himself as a "man's man".
However, things escalated pretty quickly when Jack got out "The Big D".
Find out what happened next here:
Prepare to feel VERY uncomfortable.
Dom had another on-air date and things got pretty intense.
02:26
Luckily for Dom, Jack's Big D was just a quiz based on all things Dom.
It didn't stop things getting a little weird, though...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook