WATCH: Dom And Luke Finally Went On A Date And It Was Very Awkward...

24th February 2017, 15:14

Find out what happened when Dom finally had a romantic date with his super-fan.

Dom and Luke date Chris Moyles show

Dom and mega-fan Luke went on a romantic date at TGI Fridays, and it's fair to say it was pretty awks.

There was candlelight, heart-shaped balloons, and plenty of intense moments.

Find out what they got up to here:

Play

The Date: Dom & Luke

Dom & Luke's date was the most beautifully awkward thing ever!

07:47

Classic!

Good job Dom can handle his vodka, otherwise he may just have gone back to room 17...

