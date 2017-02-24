WATCH: Dom And Luke Finally Went On A Date And It Was Very Awkward...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Find out what happened when Dom finally had a romantic date with his super-fan.
Dom and mega-fan Luke went on a romantic date at TGI Fridays, and it's fair to say it was pretty awks.
There was candlelight, heart-shaped balloons, and plenty of intense moments.
Find out what they got up to here:
The Date: Dom & Luke
Dom & Luke's date was the most beautifully awkward thing ever!
07:47
Classic!
Good job Dom can handle his vodka, otherwise he may just have gone back to room 17...
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
