WATCH: Dom Just Put Another Newsreader To Shame...

15th September 2017, 17:00

When it comes to pronunciation, he can't be beaten.

Dom pronounces plurality like a pro

Chris couldn't help noticing that a newsreader on a certain station couldn't pronounce the word "plurality", but there was no such problem on Radio X!

Watch Dom make light work of it here:

Play

[ploo-ral-i-tee]

Try pronouncing 'plurality' [ploo-ral-i-tee]

03:28

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show,   and download the podcast here.   

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ross Buchanan

10pm - 2am

Email the show

Text 83936

Ross Buchanan

Ways to Listen to Radio X