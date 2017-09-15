WATCH: Dom Just Put Another Newsreader To Shame...

Chris couldn't help noticing that a newsreader on a certain station couldn't pronounce the word "plurality", but there was no such problem on Radio X!

Watch Dom make light work of it here:

Play [ploo-ral-i-tee] Try pronouncing 'plurality' [ploo-ral-i-tee] 03:28

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.