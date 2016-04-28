WATCH: Dom has a wig mishap while chatting to Matthew Perry...

28th April 2016, 15:59

Dom has only had his wig one day and it's already causing trouble.

Dom has a wig mishap while chatting to Matthew Perry...

We were all absolutely thrilled with Dom's new wig. It made him look brilliant. So, naturally, he chose to test drive it on the legendary Matthew Perry. Let's just say things didn't go to plan...
Dom has a wig mishap while interviewing Matthew Perry...

