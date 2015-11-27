WATCH: Dom Gets Mobbed On The Streets Of Leeds

27th November 2015, 14:25

It's the next stop on the Radio X Road Trip with Chris Moyles together with O2... Leeds! Watch what happens when Dom is sent onto the streets of this fine city.

Our intrepid newshound was literally MOBBED by Yorkshiremen and women, all hungry for a free gift... with Chris back in the studio pulling the strings... 

That awkward moment you say the wrong radio station!

It's time for Dom to give away more free digital radios - this time in Leeds!

But one lucky radio winner isn't quite sure which station she's been listening to. You can watch the completely awkward moment above.

The team were up in Leeds as part of the Radio X Road Trip with Chris Moyles together with O2. As well as Leeds, Chris and the gang have also dropped by Glasgow and Bristol, with Manchester and Birmingham still to come!

