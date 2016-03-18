WATCH: Dom Was Enjoying Virtual Reality So Much, We Left Him To It

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The show's intrepid newshound undertakes a whole new experience…
Virtual Reality is here! In the studio! Live! And we’ve given it to Dominic to try out. Watch as he talks us through the experience… and talks… and talks… and… er.. "Are we still on the radio?"
Dom was enjoying virtual reality so much we left him to it...
"Are we still on the radio?"
02:00
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
Comments
Powered by Facebook