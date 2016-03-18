WATCH: Dom Was Enjoying Virtual Reality So Much, We Left Him To It

18th March 2016, 11:59

The show's intrepid newshound undertakes a whole new experience…

Virtual Reality is here! In the studio! Live! And we’ve given it to Dominic to try out. Watch as he talks us through the experience… and talks… and talks… and… er.. "Are we still on the radio?"

 

