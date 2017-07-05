WATCH: Dom REALLY Doesn't Like Talking To Himself

5th July 2017, 15:03

Chris made Dom and Pippa talk to recordings of themselves, and it was kind of creepy.

Dom talking to himself on Chris Moyles show

Today Dom and Pippa had a go at talking to their own voices, and it all got a bit strange.

Dom was particularly unimpressed with his alter ego, who seemed to have an obsession with Babestation, packages, wearing women's clothes and being hard.

Play

Dom talks to...Dom.

Watch Dom get a bit freaked out by himself.

01:39

Poor Dom!

He does love Love Island though...

Just see his reaction to the ITV2 reality here:

Play

You've got to love Dom's verdict on Love Island

Priceless!

01:59

