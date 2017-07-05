WATCH: Dom REALLY Doesn't Like Talking To Himself

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Chris made Dom and Pippa talk to recordings of themselves, and it was kind of creepy.
Today Dom and Pippa had a go at talking to their own voices, and it all got a bit strange.
Dom was particularly unimpressed with his alter ego, who seemed to have an obsession with Babestation, packages, wearing women's clothes and being hard.
Dom talks to...Dom.
Watch Dom get a bit freaked out by himself.
01:39
Poor Dom!
He does love Love Island though...
Just see his reaction to the ITV2 reality here:
You've got to love Dom's verdict on Love Island
Priceless!
01:59
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
