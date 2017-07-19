WATCH: So Did Dom Actually Go To The Gym Yesterday?

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Did Dom go to the gym?
Watch the team make Dom take a lie detector test!
02:29
The team decided to take inspiration from Love Island and make Dom take a lie detector test.
Yesterday, Chris and the team were SO sure Dom wouldn't go to the gym, they bet a whopping £28.51 on it.
Little did they know, Dom stuck to his guns and even signed up for a membership!
Chris wasn't going to take his word for it though, and decided to go all Jeremy Kyle and get him to take a lie detector test.
Find out what happened in our video above.
