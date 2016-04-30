WATCH: Dave’s Star Wars knowledge leaves something to be desired.

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
“Which one’s the little one?” asks Dave Masterman. He’s talking about R2-D2. It’s time for a Star Wars test.
“C3-PO was the big gold robot, right?”
Yes, the actual words of Dave Masterman this week.
“It slipped my mind,” he complained when he couldn’t explain the difference between C3-PO and R2-D2.
So, Chris decided to take Dave to task over his Star Wars knowledge.
Dave's Star Wars knowledge isn't the best...to say the least...
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
