WATCH: Dave’s Star Wars knowledge leaves something to be desired.

30th April 2016, 06:00

“Which one’s the little one?” asks Dave Masterman. He’s talking about R2-D2. It’s time for a Star Wars test.

“C3-PO was the big gold robot, right?”

Yes, the actual words of Dave Masterman this week.

“It slipped my mind,” he complained when he couldn’t explain the difference between C3-PO and R2-D2.

So, Chris decided to take Dave to task over his Star Wars knowledge.

Dave's Star Wars knowledge isn't the best...to say the least...

03:14

