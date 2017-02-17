WATCH: Dave's Impression Of Morrissey Is Hilarious

17th February 2017, 15:13

Masteman got out his Morrissey impression again, and all got a bit Mr. Bean.

Dave Masterman and Morrissey Chris Moyles Show

Chris got Dave to do his Morrissey impression again, and this time he absolutely surpassed himself. 

Listen to Dave's warblings and find out what o'l Moz has been up to on Bumble here: 

Play

You've got to LOVE Dave's Morrissey impression!

01:55

We'd like to say that it's spot on, but we'd be be lying... 

