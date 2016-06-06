WATCH: Dave Made A Cock-Up On The Show Today

6th June 2016, 11:12

…Yes It Does!

Chris Moyles Show 6 June 2016

What happens if you press the wrong button during a link?

You get a random phrase that’s what.

Watch Dave’s shame here.

Dave made a cock-up on the show today...yes it does!

Listen to dave's nonsensical cock-up...

