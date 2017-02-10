WATCH: Dave Was Asked To Fill In On-Air And Things Got Awkward...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Find out what happened when Chris decided to leave Dave hanging.
Chris decided to eat his breakfast on-air and left Dave to take the mic and do some filling. Unfortunately for him, they all decided it would be funny to leave him hanging for as long as possible... and things got pretty awkward.
Watch our video below as poor Dave squirm as he fills for time.
Watch Dave squirm!
Dave is left alone to fill and things get awkward...
02:11
To be fair, we thought he wasn't half bad. Plus Rag'n'Bone man does have tattoos and a beard.
The Platinum Hour is definitely NOT at 9pm though...
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
