WATCH: Did Dan Aykroyd Just Offer To Tuck Chris In?

Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Did Dan Aykroyd just offer to tuck Chris in?
The Ghostbusters actor came into The Chris Moyles show.
03:50
Find out what happened when the Ghostbusters legend visited The Chris Moyles Show.
Dan Aykroyd came into the Chris Moyles show this morning, and talked about everything from his vodka, to the Radio X beer and his hosting skills.
Somehow the talk turned to the Ghostbusters star's level of hospitality, and it turns out there's nothing he won't do to make his guests feel welcome.
His style of massage sounds pretty painful, though!
