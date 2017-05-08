WATCH: Chris Wants A Urinal In His House…

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
…but where would he put it? The team have some suggestions.
Imagine if you could have anything you wanted for your home, what would it be?
Chris fancies the idea of having a urinal… in the bathroom, of course.
But Pippa and Dom have some other suggestions…
Watch the video here.
Chris really wants a urinal in his home... but where to put it?
01:02
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook