WATCH: Chris Tarrant plays "Fish Or Not A Fish"?

The broadcasting legend and star of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire finds himself back in his old stomping ground (that is, the Capital Radio building, which is also home of Radio X).

He's there to play Fish Or Not A Fish, a game show designed to tap into Mr Tarrant's love of fishing.

Chris Moyles plays Chris Tarrant, while Chris Tarrant plays himself. Very well, we may add.

Play Chris Tarrant plays "Fish Or Not A Fish" Will he need any life lines? 04:58

The Chris Moyles Show is on Radio X every morning from 6.30am. Radio X is available across the UK on digital radio, 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on mobile and via www.RadioX.co.uk.