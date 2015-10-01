WATCH: Chris Tarrant plays "Fish Or Not A Fish"?

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
The radio legend joins our Chris in the Radio X studio for the quiz show sensation that's sweeping the nation. What it all unfold.
The broadcasting legend and star of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire finds himself back in his old stomping ground (that is, the Capital Radio building, which is also home of Radio X).
He's there to play Fish Or Not A Fish, a game show designed to tap into Mr Tarrant's love of fishing.
Chris Moyles plays Chris Tarrant, while Chris Tarrant plays himself. Very well, we may add.
Chris Tarrant plays "Fish Or Not A Fish"
Will he need any life lines?
04:58
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
