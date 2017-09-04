WATCH: Chris Has Some Thoughts On Toby And Pippa's Relationship...

Watch WATCH: Toby's Mum Is Still Furious About His New Tattoo...
Toby gave his mum another update live on-air, and she finally got to talk to Pippa.
Chris is back with a bang with some advice for the pair, and he's just saying what we're all thinking!
Chris is back with the team after going on holiday, and after having a "Toby and Pippa marathon" has a few observations.
Like a few of you out there, Chris has seen the pair semi-naked and wrestling all in one week, and reckons they should just put everyone out of their misery and get it on.
Pippa and Toby reckon they're just good friends, but Chris makes a pretty strong case!
And just incase you missed it, remind yourself of the time Pippa tattooed Toby:
Pippa Tattoos Toby's Bottom LIVE On-Air!
Toby finally got his tat, but his mum wasn't happy...
And the time they wrestled...
Toby and Pippa had a Mexican sock-off!
So. Many. Questions.
Plus, it didn't even hit a bum note!
Be afraid Toby. Be very afraid.
Maxine was absolutely loving it!
The DJ was tried on some clothes brought in by fashion expert Charlotte, and he ended up looking like Dennis the Menace.
