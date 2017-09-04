WATCH: Chris Has Some Thoughts On Toby And Pippa's Relationship...

Chris is back with the team after going on holiday, and after having a "Toby and Pippa marathon" has a few observations.

Like a few of you out there, Chris has seen the pair semi-naked and wrestling all in one week, and reckons they should just put everyone out of their misery and get it on.

Pippa and Toby reckon they're just good friends, but Chris makes a pretty strong case!

Watch our video.

Play Chris has a LOT to say about Pippa and Toby. This needs to happen. 01:28

And just incase you missed it, remind yourself of the time Pippa tattooed Toby:

Play Pippa Tattoos Toby's Bottom LIVE On-Air! Toby finally got his tat, but his mum wasn't happy... 03:41

And the time they wrestled...