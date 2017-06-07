WATCH: Chris Got Revenge On Dan O'Connell For Nicking His Tim Tams

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Chris found out his fellow DJ was the biscuit thief, and he wasn't impressed.
The team opened a box of Tim Tams this morning only to find it had been tampered with by Radio X's Dan O'Connell.
Chris didn't take kindly to it and made sure Dan paid the ultimate price... by messing with him on air.
Find out how he got his own back after Tim Tam gate:
Chris gets revenge on the biscuit thief...
Chris gets Dan back for stealing his biscuits!
02:35
We reckon Chris has got well and truly even.
Good to see that Dan remains defiant despite being caught red handed!
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook