WATCH: The Apology Prank Chris Played On Dom Is Absolutely Priceless...

13th January 2017, 15:14

Chris and the team made Dom think he had to apologise for saying something NSFW yesterday.

Chris Moyles Dom Dave apology prank

Yesterday, Dom made un unfortunate slip of the tongue and ended up saying something a little NSFW.

However, the team at Radio X convinced him he had to record a very serious apology because of it. 

Watch Dom's faux pas and the see the moment he realised it was all a joke here: 

So sorry Dom...

Its been a tough week for Dominic.

02:26

Needless to say, it was a prank and Chris and Dave were very much in on it.

Poor Dom! 

