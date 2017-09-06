WATCH: Chris Moyles Had Some Dodgy Fashion Choices...

6th September 2017, 14:19

Learn more about the Radio X DJ's waistcoat stage while trying to work out what on earth Dom is talking about.

Chris Moyles' bad fashion choices

Today, conversation turned to dodgy fashion choices, and some of Chris' were absolutely amazing.

Not only did he have a weird Planet Hollywood waistcoat, but he also went through a stage of painting his little fingernail purple. 

Dom had some confessions to make too, but we had absolutely no idea what he's going on about. 

Watch our video above to find out more. 

Seriously... What on EARTH is a French fireman's coat? Anyone?

