WATCH: Chris Moyles Had Some Dodgy Fashion Choices...

Watch WATCH: Pippa And Toby Took Their Relationship To The Next Level...
But they STILL reckon they're just friends.
Learn more about the Radio X DJ's waistcoat stage while trying to work out what on earth Dom is talking about.
Today, conversation turned to dodgy fashion choices, and some of Chris' were absolutely amazing.
Not only did he have a weird Planet Hollywood waistcoat, but he also went through a stage of painting his little fingernail purple.
Dom had some confessions to make too, but we had absolutely no idea what he's going on about.
Watch our video above to find out more.
Seriously... What on EARTH is a French fireman's coat? Anyone?
Chris has made some AMAZING fashion choices!
That waistcoat!!
01:45
