WATCH: Chris Moyles' Speechless Reaction To David Bowie's Death

11th January 2016, 19:14

Chris Moyles broke the sad news that David Bowie had passed away on this morning's breakfast show.

David Bowie Chris Moyles

Today (Monday January 11th) the tragic news emerged that, after an 18 month battle with cancer, the world lost David Bowie. The likes of Paul McCartney, Kanye West, Foo Fighters and many, many more all took to social media to pay their respects to a truly unique artist.

Chris Moyles was one of them, who was left almost speechless when the news broke. "People like David Bowie shouldn't die" he said after making the announcement.

You can watch the video below.

Watch Chris' reaction to David Bowie's death...

RIP David Bowie. 1947 - 2016

