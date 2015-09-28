WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X - Today’s Highlights (28 September 2015)

28th September 2015, 09:56

What nickname does Madam Dave give his wife?

Week Two and Chris uses the "c" word yet again... but not in the way you'd expect.

Today: the team buy each other presents, Chris uses a "C" word for the second time in the show's history and the Wheel Of Chance decrees a raid on Classic FM.

Nicknames for your significant other

Chris asks Madam about his weekend and ends up going on a detour about what Dave calls his wife. You’ll be shocked - and surprised.



The One Week Anniversary Gift Exchange

Seven whole days into The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X and the team thought it was a nice idea to buy each other presents. Some gifts have a lot of thought put into them. Others, less so.

The One Week Anniversary Gift Exchange

Today is the 1 week anniversary of The @ChrisMoyles Show. Watch the team give each other some "very special" gifts.

Let’s spin the Radio Wheel Of Chance! 

After last week’s fun with Smooth and the unsuccessful raid on the Heart studios, which of Global Radio’s stations will Chris try and invade today? The Wheel Of Chance has selected Classic FM. How will they react?

Chris Moyles Invades Classic FM

Which studio will Chris try and invade today? The Wheel Of Chance has selected Classic FM. How will they react?

