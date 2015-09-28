WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X - Today’s Highlights (28 September 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
What nickname does Madam Dave give his wife?
Week Two and Chris uses the "c" word yet again... but not in the way you'd expect.
01:04
Today: the team buy each other presents, Chris uses a "C" word for the second time in the show's history and the Wheel Of Chance decrees a raid on Classic FM.
Chris asks Madam about his weekend and ends up going on a detour about what Dave calls his wife. You’ll be shocked - and surprised.
Seven whole days into The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X and the team thought it was a nice idea to buy each other presents. Some gifts have a lot of thought put into them. Others, less so.
The One Week Anniversary Gift Exchange
Today is the 1 week anniversary of The @ChrisMoyles Show. Watch the team give each other some "very special" gifts.
05:07
After last week’s fun with Smooth and the unsuccessful raid on the Heart studios, which of Global Radio’s stations will Chris try and invade today? The Wheel Of Chance has selected Classic FM. How will they react?
Chris Moyles Invades Classic FM
Which studio will Chris try and invade today? The Wheel Of Chance has selected Classic FM. How will they react?
03:02
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Arcade Fire Everything Now
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
Comments
Powered by Facebook