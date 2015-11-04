WATCH: Chris Moyles Chats With Stereophonics

4th November 2015, 10:04

We caught up with the legendary Stereophonics in Bristol on the Radio X Road Trip with Chris Moyles together with O2.

Stereophonics Radio X Road Trip 2015

The Radio X Road Trip with Chris Moyles together with O2 kicked off on Tuesday night! And what better band to begin proceedings with than Stereophonics

Kelly and Richard from the band sat down with Chris before taking to the stage at the O2 Academy Bristol. They guys chatted about the new record (No.1, you know?) and how it feels to be a band for twenty years!

The show was their smallest gig in ages and, it's safe to say, they absolutely killed it. You can watch the full video below.

 

