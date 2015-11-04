WATCH: Chris Moyles Chats With Stereophonics

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
We caught up with the legendary Stereophonics in Bristol on the Radio X Road Trip with Chris Moyles together with O2.
The Radio X Road Trip with Chris Moyles together with O2 kicked off on Tuesday night! And what better band to begin proceedings with than Stereophonics!
Kelly and Richard from the band sat down with Chris before taking to the stage at the O2 Academy Bristol. They guys chatted about the new record (No.1, you know?) and how it feels to be a band for twenty years!
The show was their smallest gig in ages and, it's safe to say, they absolutely killed it. You can watch the full video below.
Chris Moyles Chats To Stereophonics
We caught up with Stereophonics in Bristol as part of the Radio X Roadtrip with Chris Moyles together with O2.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
