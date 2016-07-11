WATCH: Chris Gives Us His BRILLIANT Take That Impression

11th July 2016, 10:39

"I love Take That," says Chris and goes on to demonstrate his pitch-perfect version of Shine.

Chris Moyles Show 11 July 2016

"You've got to give Mark 10 out of 10 for effort," says Chris...

Watch the video right here:

Play

You've got to love Chris' Take That impression...

.

00:56

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X