WATCH: Chris Listens To Chester Bennington's Epic Isolated Vocals

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Watch as the team pay tribute to the amazing talent of the Linkin Park frontman.
It's been five days since the tragic news broke that Chester Bennington took his own life last Thursday (20 July).
Since then, tributes have continued to pour in for the singer, with many looking back on his immense talent as a singer.
Watch our video, where Chris and the team listened to Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Linkin Park's Numb.
Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocal for Numb
02:17
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook