WATCH: Chris Gave Kelly Jones A Bit Of Help With His Announcement...

12 October 2017, 17:25

The Stereophonics frontman visited Radio X to reveal some very special news, but Chris thought he could do it a lot better.

This morning Kelly Jones revealed on the Chris Moyles show that Radio X is set to host a Stereophonics homecoming gig. 

The All In One Night singer broke the incredible news that the intimate show will take place at Cardiff University’s Great Hall in support of Global’s Make Some Noise charity, and there's only 1,200 tickets up for grabs!

However, Chris wasn't happy with the rocker's delivery, so he decided he'd just take over himself. 

Watch our video above to find out just what he did. 

WARNING: This video contains Chris doing a VERY dodgy Welsh accent that some may find offensive and hilarious. 

Find out more about Stereophonics' homecoming show and how to buy tickets here.

Trending On Radio X

Chester Bennington in Linkin Park's Carpool Karaok

Watch The Late Chester Bennington In Linkin Park's Carpool Karaoke

The Streets' Mike Skinner

The Streets Add Date To 2018 UK Tour

Elvis and Iggy Pop's Lust For Life

The 10 Unluckiest Albums Of All Time

Bradley Walsh and Liam Gallagher PA/Press

Bradley Walsh Responds To Liam Gallagher Praise

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Kelly Jones speaks to Chris Moyles about Richard B

WATCH: Kelly Jones' Story About Richard Branson & His Mum Is Amazing
Chris Moyles and Dom on Mobility Scooters

WATCH: Chris And Dom REALLY Loved Their Mobility Scooters

Noel Gallagher and U2

Noel Gallagher: “I’ve Given Up Trying To Defend U2”

Noel Gallagher Radio X September 2017

LISTEN: Noel Gallagher Drops New Single Holy Mountain

Noel Gallagher - Who Built The Moon?

WATCH: What To Expect From The New Noel Gallagher Album

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast