WATCH: Chris Gave Kelly Jones A Bit Of Help With His Announcement...

The Stereophonics frontman visited Radio X to reveal some very special news, but Chris thought he could do it a lot better.

This morning Kelly Jones revealed on the Chris Moyles show that Radio X is set to host a Stereophonics homecoming gig.

The All In One Night singer broke the incredible news that the intimate show will take place at Cardiff University’s Great Hall in support of Global’s Make Some Noise charity, and there's only 1,200 tickets up for grabs!

However, Chris wasn't happy with the rocker's delivery, so he decided he'd just take over himself.

Watch our video above to find out just what he did.

WARNING: This video contains Chris doing a VERY dodgy Welsh accent that some may find offensive and hilarious.